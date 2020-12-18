Cops search for suspect behind package thefts in Astoria – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who stole several packages from a residential building in Astoria last month.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, around 2 a.m., an unidentified man walked through the front door of 44-15 34th Ave., according to the NYPD. He then stole six packages belonging to the building’s residents, totaling around $140 in value, cops said.

The man fled on foot in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported as a result of the burglary.

Police describe the suspect as being around 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, a blue vest, a white hat and a black mask.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.