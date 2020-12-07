Councilman invests additional funding to keep southeast Queens streets cleaner – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In an effort to combat the scourge of street trash in his southeast Queens district, Councilman I. Daneek Miller allocated additional funding to provide for additional sanitation along its business corridors.

A reduction in sanitation services and pandemic-related budget cuts, overflowing trash bins and other eyesores have popped up along some of southeast Queens’ most heavily trafficked thoroughfares.

In certain hotspots, the overflow of trash has promoted illegal dumping of household trash. As part of his new partnership with the city’s Department of Sanitation, Miller has arranged for mobile litter patrol units along Linden Boulevard, Springfield Boulevard, and Merrick Boulevard from 107th Street to Springfield.

“We’ve received several complaints regarding illegal dumping, trash pile-ups, and other eyesores in the immediate aftermath of COVID-19 budget cuts, We must maintain our vital corridors’ cleanliness and resolve any quality-of-life issues as they arise,” Miller said. “I am grateful to be able to provide additional funding towards this effort and appreciate DSNY’s hard work on behalf of the district.”

The mobile litter units will provide additional hours of service to address complaints and restore the level of cleanliness residents are accustomed to. The litter problem is not solely a Southeast Queens problem as many neighborhoods across the borough have been coping with an influx of trash since DSNY was forced to take a $106 million budget hit in June.

“This is a year like no other, and that means we all have to do our part to keep the streets clean,” Acting Department of Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson said. “I want to thank Council Member Miller for his commitment to protecting Southeast Queens, and I encourage all New Yorkers to report illegal dumping by calling 311.”