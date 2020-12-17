Here’s a look at how much snow fell in Queens and across New York City – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Several inches of snow fell on New York City during the Winter Snow Watch, which lasted for nearly 24 hours from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday afternoon.

In Queens, snowfall ranged from lows of 3.5 inches in areas of Jackson Heights to highs of 8 inches in sections of Astoria and Whitestone. As of 4 a.m. this morning, another area of Jackson Heights saw 7.5 inches of snow. As of last night, Ozone Park had 6 inches of snow, Bayside had 5.5 inches, Jamaica had 4.3 inches and Whitestone had 4.2 inches.

As of 1 a.m. today, LaGuardia and JFK airports had 6 inches of snow and 3.8 inches of snow, respectively.

Manhattan saw varying levels of snowfall throughout the county. It is reported by the National Weather Service that Harlem accumulated 3 inches of snow as of 8:30 p.m. last night while Central Park had 6.5 inches as of 1 a.m. today. The southeast section of Greenwich Village had 7.4 inches of snow as of 10 p.m. last night and a section of Washington Heights calculated about 9 inches of fall snow as of 7 a.m. this morning.

Brooklyn saw a lighter amount of snowfall compared to other boroughs. Areas of Flatbush ranged from 3 to 3.7 inches as of last night while Coney Island reached 4 inches as of last night.

Areas of the Bronx have accumulated over 10 inches of snow — as of 6:30 a.m. this morning, part of the Woodlawn Heights neighborhood had 10.5 inches of snow. Other areas, such as the Riverdale neighborhood, only had 3 inches of snow as of 8 p.m. last night.

Staten Island saw consistent levels of snowfall, with the northwest Todt Hill gaining 5.3 inches of snow (as of 9:18 p.m. last night). and the northeast area of Todt Hill having 5 inches (as of 11:48 p.m. last night).

The Winter Storm Watch remained in effect until 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Many New Yorkers posted their snow photos and videos to Twitter welcoming the first snow of the season.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.