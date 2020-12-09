Man kills passenger after crashing stolen in car in East Elmhurst: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Kew Gardens Hills man was arrested after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it, killing his passenger in East Elmhurst on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, around 9:15 p.m., Christian Carrion-Rivera, 26, was allegedly driving a stolen car at a high rate of speed westbound on Ditmars Boulevard, according to the NYPD.

As he approached the intersection of 97th Street and Ditmars Boulevard, he veered to the right and ran into two trees located on the side of the road, cops said.

Officers arrived to the scene to find Felix Lopez, 24, unconscious and unresponsive in the front passenger seat of the car. Carrion-Rivera had fled the scene, according to the authorities.

EMS personnel rushed Lopez to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.

Police officers responding to the crash arrested Carrion-Rivera near the scene and charged him with grand larceny auto, criminal possession of controlled substance and criminal possession of stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing.