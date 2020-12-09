Thief snatches woman's cell phone in Jamaica Hills subway station: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who stole a woman’s cell phone inside of a Jamaica Hills subway station last month.

On Friday, Nov. 27, around 8:15 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was waiting on the southbound F train platform inside the 169th Street subway station, when she approached by an unidentified man, according to the NYPD.

The man quickly reached into the woman’s pants pocket, grabbed her cell phone and ran off in unknown direction.

The woman was uninjured during the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.