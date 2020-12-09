City Planning approves rezoning application for mixed-use building in Rego Park – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new mixed-use development at 68-19 Woodhaven Blvd. in Rego Park has been approved by City Planning and the project will now move forward to the public review period.

The proposed project calls for an eight-story building with a mix of residential and commercial space as well as a community facility including medical offices.

The project — which seeks to rezone the area from R4 to R6 — proposes 92 apartments, of which 28 would be reserved as income-restricted, specifically as Affordable Independent Residences for Seniors (AIRS). Units would range from studios to three bedroom apartments, some with balconies.

The application proposes some market-rate apartments, while 20 percent of the residential floor area reserved as income-restricted to households with incomes at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), resulting in 18 income-restricted units, all of which would fall under the AIRS units.

It would also include 63 parking spaces in the building’s cellar and 18 parking spaces at the building’s rear for a total of 81 parking spaces.

If approved, developers would demolish several low-rise commercial and residential properties at the location.

City Planning determined the development would not result in any potentially adverse environmental impacts on the immediate neighborhood in their extensive Environmental Assessment Statement.

The proposed project, first reported by New York YIMBY, was designed by Gerald Caliendo Architect.

Construction would be expected to last 18 months. The project would be completed by 2023.

The application will now be reviewed by Community Board 6, then the Queens Borough President’s Office. Community Board 6 expects to begin their review of the application after the holiday season.