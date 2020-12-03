Ridgewood man sentenced after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing daughter-in-law – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Ridgewood man was sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing his daughter-in-law to death in March of last year.

Dahe Lin, 77, received the prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges in November, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Wednesday. Lin’s sentence will be followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The murder took place on the morning March 28, 2019, when Lin was seen choking his daughter-in-law, Wen Ying He, 50, outside of the home they shared on Suydam Street in Ridgewood, according to the charges.

A passerby observing the attack pulled Lin away from He, Katz said. Lin then went inside, only to run back outside with a kitchen knife, stabbing He repeatedly in the neck, the charges state.

Another witness flagged down several police officers in a patrol car, who arrested Lin at the scene.

Lin’s daughter-in-law was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died several days later.