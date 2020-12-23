Stop & Shop opens pickup locations in Belle Harbor, Bayside and Flushing – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Stop & Shop, a supermarket chain with several locations throughout Queens, opened three additional pickup locations in the borough this month.

Customers can now pick up their groceries in Belle Harbor at 112-15 Beach Channel Dr.; Bayside at 213-15 26th Ave.; and Flushing at 31-06 Farrington St. These three stores join the Springfield Gardens, Arverne, Glendale and Maspeth locations that allow customers to order online and pick up their groceries.

“We’re excited to expand the convenience of pickup to more of our Queens stores,” said Peter Hilmy, district director for Stop & Shop. “We hope shopping online and picking up one’s order from the comfort of one’s vehicle make things easier for our shoppers.”

To schedule a pickup, customers can visit www.stopandshop.com, or the Stop & Shop mobile app, click on “order online” and select “pickup” at one’s preferred store. Shoppers can then head to the store at their chosen pickup time, park in a designated pickup spot, and call to let the store team know they have arrived. The Stop & Shop team members will then deliver the order right to their car.

Stop & Shop has altered its pickup policies with associate and customer safety in mind.

Customers are asked to have their trunk or door open for associates to place groceries directly into their vehicle. Customers are also encouraged to wear masks and limit the number of people in their vehicle, when possible. Additionally, all Stop & Shop pickup associates will be wearing masks and following all the same sanitizing precautions as its in-store associates, including surface sanitization and regular hand washing.

Due to customer demand, supply may be limited for certain items like disinfecting wipes and other cleaning products and may not be available for purchase. Purchase limits are also still in place for certain high-demand items, and customers are encouraged to allow for comparable substitutions.

A $30 minimum is required on all pickup orders and a $2.95 service fee will be applied at checkout. For more information on the new service, or to schedule a pickup, visit www.stopandshop.com or download the Stop & Shop mobile app.

New customers can receive the service free for 90 days by entering SSFREEPICKUP at checkout. Minimum purchase required. An online pickup fee is waived on the first order and then on all subsequent orders of $30 or more, if placed within 90 days of first order.