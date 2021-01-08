Grand Street Bridge to close for maintenance on Saturdays in January – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) will close Grand Street Bridge over Newtown Creek on four Saturdays in January.

The DOT’s Division of Bridges announced it will be conducting maintenance and fully closing the bridge to traffic during work hours. The two-lane local bridge connecting Queens and Brooklyn will be closed on Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The DOT suggests drivers and pedestrians may use Metropolitan Avenue as an alternate route.

Last month, DOT also closed the bridge for three Saturdays during maintenance.

For all NYC non-emergency services, including inquiries regarding NYC DOT construction projects, New Yorkers can call 311.