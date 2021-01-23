Creep attempts to rape woman at knifepoint on Woodhaven street: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for the man who threatened a woman with a knife, told her not to scream and attempted to rape her in Woodhaven on Friday night, according to authorities.

Police say that a 58-year-old woman was walking northbound on 92nd Street around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 when an unknown man approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

The man, who police say is approximately 30 years old with a light complexion, then flashed a knife, mounted the woman and grabbed $5 in cash from her, according to authorities. The suspect covered the woman’s mouth, told her not to scream and then began to forcibly remove her pants before biting her on her exposed left hip.

At that point, a passerby approached and the suspect fled southbound on 92nd Street, police said.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the woman to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition, police said. The woman sustained a bite wound to her hip.

Authorities say the suspect has a medium build and black hair and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

Police obtained surveillance video of the suspect from the 85th Street–Forest Parkway subway station.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.