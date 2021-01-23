Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold at Astoria convenience store – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hey, you never know!

The New York Lottery announced Saturday morning that a second prize Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold at an Astoria convenience store.

High Rollers Smoke Vape & Convenience, located at 33-22 21st St. in Astoria, sold the winning ticket, which was determined during a televised drawing on Friday night.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25.

Additionally, a winning Take 5 ticket worth $38,486 was sold at J&T Supermarket, located at 117-31 Farmers Blvd. in St. Albans.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 10:30 p.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.38 billion in fiscal year 2019-2020 to help support education in New York State. New York Lottery revenue is distributed to local school districts by the same statutory formula used to distribute other state aid to education. It takes into account both a school district’s size and its income level; larger, lower-income school districts receive proportionately larger shares of Lottery school funding.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369) Standard rates may apply.