Accessibility on the horizon for A train station in Arverne – QNS.com

Accessibility is coming to Arverne’s Beach 67th subway station.

Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato announced her support for the MTA’s plan to install two elevators at the A train stop, making it the third accessible station along the A line, the only train that serves the Rockaways.

“In a transportation desert like Rockaway, it is crucial that everyone has the ability to access the subway,” Pheffer Amato said. “In a time when so many development projects have been stalled due to COVID-19, I am thrilled that the MTA is able to move forward with this project and provide increased accessibility to our residents.”

The MTA Accessibility Project is planning the installation of ADA-accessible elevators at eight stations across the city funded by federal grant money already received by the cash-strapped agency.

“Providing ADA accommodations to the Rockaway community, and customers who use one of the busiest and longest lines in the system, is necessary to reach our goal of a more accessible system,” MTA Construction & Development President Janno Lieber said. “Despite the MTA’s difficult financial situation, Construction & Development continues its commitment to better deliver projects faster and more efficiently. Packaging multiple ADA stations into more efficient bundles is a great example of those efforts.”

The MTA also announced the completion of improvements to the Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge’s walkway entrance on its Broad Channel approach. The existing sidewalk was transformed into a more pedestrian-friendly space with widened walkway space, repaved with asphalt. New LED lighting was installed along the walkway in addition to architectural fencing that allows for a view of Jamaica Bay. A traffic bollard was added to prevent vehicles from gaining access to the walkway, ensuring only pedestrians and cyclists have access.

The widened space, which includes landscaping enhancements, will give pedestrians a clear view of Jamaica Bay as they approach the bridge from the Broad Channel side, thanks to the newly installed aesthetically pleasing fencing. The installation of LED lighting allows pedestrians and cyclists looking to venture over the bridge better visibility for evening travels.

“I am pleased that this effort has enhanced the surrounding environment for the benefit of our community neighbors, as well as users of the bridge’s pedestrian walkway,” said Daniel F. DeCrescenzo Jr., president of MTA Bridges and Tunnels.

Work on the walkway leading to the Cross Bay Bridge began in spring of 2020 and was substantially completed in December 2020.