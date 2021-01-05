Community Board 5 to host monthly board virtual meeting next week – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Community Board 5 will host its monthly general meeting virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The agenda includes reports from Board Chair Vincent Arcuri, District Manager Gary Giordano and their committees; a review of local applications for the sale of alcoholic beverages; and a review of current building demolition notices. Community Board 5 encompasses the Queens neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Glendale, Middle Village, Maspeth, Fresh Pond and Liberty Park.

The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m., and will be conducted via Zoom for Community Board members. Members of the public may view the meeting via YouTube and will be livestreamed on their website at www.nyc.gov/qnscb5.

Members of the public and elected officials are asked to submit any statements or announcements that are addressed to the board via email at qn05@cb.nyc.gov before 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The testimony will be read into the record during the board meeting.