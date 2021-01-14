Cops seek duo who punched and robbed man in Flushing – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for the duo who assaulted and robbed a man in Flushing last month.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, around 11:30 p.m., two unidentified men approached a 21-year-old man who was standing at the corner of College Point Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Seemingly at random, the two men punched the man in the face and stole $10 from him, cops said.

The duo ran eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue into a residential building located at 40-05 College Point Blvd., according to the police.

The 21-year-old was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, with swelling and bruising to his face.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.