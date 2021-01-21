Cops seek man who shattered apartment door to steal packages in Astoria – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who broke into and stole several packages from an apartment building in Astoria earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, around 3:20 p.m., an unidentified man walked into the foyer of an apartment building located at 21-34 Broadway and tried to force the lobby door open, according to the NYPD. After he was unable to open the door, he left on foot and headed down the street to another building.

About five minutes later, the man again tried to enter the lobby of a building, according to the police. Tugging at the lobby door of a building located at 23-24 Broadway, the man eventually broke the door handle off, shattering the glass into the foyer, video of the incident shows.

Once inside, the man grabbed three packages belonging to tenants of the building and fled on foot in an unknown direction, cops said.

Police describe the suspect as being around 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweater, dark pants, white and gray sneakers and a light-colored face mask.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.