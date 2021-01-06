Quantcast
It's a girl! Rockaway residents welcome first New Year baby at St. John's Episcopal Hospital – QNS.com
Health

It’s a girl! Rockaway residents welcome first New Year baby at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Proud mommy Taniqua Bradley with baby Treasure Storm
Photo courtesy of St. John's Episcopal Hospital

On Jan. 2, two Rockaway residents celebrated the birth of their child, the first baby to be born at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital (SJEH) in 2021.

The hospital reported the happy news about the birth of Treasure Storm Witcher, born on Jan. 2 to Taniqua Dicy Bradley and her fiancé Thomas Franklin Witcher. The newest member of the Bradley-Witcher family measured in at 19.5 inches and weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

Denise Potts, director, maternal child health and L&D team with proud parents and baby Treasure Storm (Photo courtesy of St. John’s Episcopal Hospital)

Seven years ago, Bradley and Witcher moved to the Rockaways and witnessed firsthand the positive changes to the hospital’s facility and treatment, especially in the women’s health department.

Who is AOC? With US Congress member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Schneps Connects

When Bradley faced a diagnosis of preeclampsia, a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication accompanied by high blood pressure, she put her prenatal care in the hands of the experienced SJEH team.

“St. John’s provided all the right and necessary tools for a successful pregnancy,” said Bradley. “For me, it was important to see a hospital like St. John’s offer a labor and delivery unit available to the people on the Peninsula. As a patient, you become like family. Otherwise, I would have had to travel far to deliver my baby which would have been very challenging!”

Dr. Donald Morrish, chief medical officer; Denise Potts, director, maternal child health/med-surge; proud parents Taniqua Bradley and Thomas Witcher with baby Treasure Storm; Jerry Walsh, CEO; Dr. Gail Besson, chair of OB/GYN (Photo courtesy of St. John’s Episcopal Hospital)

Despite losing her father to complications of cancer and COVID-19 last April, Bradley said that the news of her pregnancy “gave her comfort and joy of life” in the subsequent months.

Following baby Treasure’s birth, SJEH provided the family with the essentials, including diapers, baby care supplies, a diaper bag filled with clothing and other goods and a baby monitor from Long Island-based company Jzanus.

Joe Caraccia, Jzanus; proud parents with baby Treasure Storm; Jerry Walsh, CEO (Photo courtesy of St. John’s Episcopal Hospital)

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York