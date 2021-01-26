Man makes off with $600 in Astoria bank robbery: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for the man who robbed a bank in Astoria last week.

On Thursday, Jan. 21, around 9:30 a.m., an unidentified man walked into a Citi Bank branch, located at 22-16 31st St., according to the NYPD.

The man, who was wearing a face mask, beanie cap and a hard hat, walked up to a 26-year-old teller and handed him a note demanding cash, according to the police.

The teller gave the robber around $600 in cash, cops said.

The man then fled the bank on foot and headed north on 31st Street, according to the authorities.

As part of their investigation, police recovered video of the suspect prior to the robbery.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.