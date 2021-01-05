Man robs medical office in Queensboro Hill: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly broke in and robbed a medical office in Queensboro Hill last month.

On Friday, Dec. 11, around 12:50 p.m., an unidentified man entered the medical office, located at 42-35 Main St., through a secured front door, according to the NYPD.

Once inside, the man stole around $125 in cash from a drawer, cops said. With cash in hand, the man fled the office on foot in an unknown direction.

Police say the suspect is between 40 and 50 years old.

Officers from the 109th Precinct recovered surveillance footage of the suspect from inside the medical office at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.