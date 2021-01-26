Meeks endorses Brooks-Powers in southeast Queens City Council race – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With a special election scheduled for next month to fill the City Council seat vacated by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Congressman Gregory Meeks announced his endorsement for Selvena Brooks-Powers in the 31st District.

The district covers Arverne, Brookille, Laurelton, Rosedale, Springfield Gardens and Far Rockaway.

Brooks-Powers launched her campaign in December running on the Powers 4 Queens ballot line in the Feb. 23 special election.

“I am excited to endorse Selvena Brooks-Powers for City Council,” Meeks said. “She has strength, she has unparalleled experience, and she is an advocate that we can count on to deliver better for all parts of southeast Queens and the Rockaways. She’s the progressive voice our community needs fighting for our students, seniors and working families.”

Brooks-Powers is the daughter of Jamaican immigrants with a reputation as an effective leader and credible community organizer that comes from years of high-impact initiatives on critical issues, including education, voter empowerment, racial and economic justice, MWBE opportunities, domestic violence and workers’ rights, Meeks added. Brooks-Powers currently is the MWBE compliance project manager with the JFK Redevelopment Program.

She previously helped Democrats secure a majority in the state Senate for the first time in more than 40 years; worked in the Mayor’s Office to Combat Domestic Violence; and organized with SEIU on the Fight for a Fair Economy campaign and the fight for $15.

“I am honored to have Congressman Meeks’ support,” Brooks-Powers said. “Throughout his years of service to our community, he has always been a strong advocate for us and stood against the racism, corruption and treason of Trump’s hateful and harmful agenda. I look forward to working with him to deliver for southeast Queens.”

Other candidates in the special election to replace Richards include LaToya Benjamin, Latanya Collins, Pesach Osina, Nicole Lee, Manny Silva, Nancy Martinez, Shawn Rux, Sherwyn James, Monique Charlton and Terrell Miller. Brooks-Powers resides in the Rockaways with her husband and their daughter.