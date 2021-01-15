New York state's average graduation rate for 2020 slightly higher than year prior – QNS.com

High school graduation rates in New York state rose slightly last year, new data released Thursday shows.
The graduation rate for students who started the 9th grade at a public school in 2016 was 84.8 percent in August of 2020, a 1.4 percentage point increase from the prior year’s graduation rate of 83.4 percent. Last year’s graduation rate was also 8 percent higher than the state public high school graduation rate from a decade ago – 76.8 percent – state data shows.
The increase comes after an unprecedented school year with multiple interruptions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. In March of last year, teachers across the state had to suddenly remote instructors and students have had to grapple with the challenges caused by remote learning and multiple school reopenings and closures because of the virus.