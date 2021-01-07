Off-duty NYPD traffic agent arrested after escalating domestic dispute in Queens: Cops – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An off-duty NYPD traffic enforcement officer was arrested for harassment in southeast Queens earlier this week.

Colin Klass, 21, was arrested with in the confines of the 113th Precinct on Wednesday, Jan. 6, around 9:45 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Klass, who was first hired to the NYPD in 2018, was arrested after a domestic dispute escalated and he began allegedly harassing someone over the phone, cops said.

Klass has been suspended from the NYPD without pay, according to the police.

The investigation is ongoing.