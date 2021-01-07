Queens assemblyman appointed chair of Task Force on Food, Farm and Nutrition Policy – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal on Wednesday, Jan. 6, announced his new appointment as chair of the Assembly Task Force on Food, Farm and Nutrition Policy.

“The past year has exposed the massive food insecurity issues facing our communities,” Rosenthal said. “I am humbled to be appointed as chair of this task force as we work to create policy that expands access to healthy food, bridges the gap in food insecurity and supports New York’s local agricultural sector. Now more than ever, we must affirm our commitment to ensuring that no New Yorker goes hungry.”

A report by the New York State Health Foundation, estimated that nearly one in every 10 New Yorkers faces some form of food insecurity. This number has been exacerbated by the pandemic and its economic impacts.

Rosenthal has organized numerous food distribution events across his district, which includes Kew Gardens Hills, Kew Gardens, Pomonok, Electchester, College Point and parts of Whitestone, Richmond Hill, Briarwood and Forest Hills.

Through supporting local pantries, highlighting farmers markets, and securing city and state resources for nonprofits in Queens, Rosenthal has been aware of the issues facing his constituents.

The assemblyman has also worked to secure kosher and halal meal services at local city schools. Furthermore, he is the sponsor of several pieces of legislation that expand access to fresh produce in New York’s food deserts.

In his new role as chair of the task force, Rosenthal will focus his attention on expanding these efforts statewide. By leveraging the existing strong agricultural community in New York, he hopes to increase access to affordable, healthy food.

“In the past year, New York has demonstrated that it has the ability and resources to feed every member of our communities,” Rosenthal said. “We must continue to build on this momentum to not only eliminate food insecurity, but expand access to healthy foods that are grown right here in our state. I thank Speaker Carl Heastie for his faith in me to lead this task force.”