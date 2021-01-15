Southeast Queens lawmaker distributes free PPE in Richmond Hill – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As COVID-19 rates continue to rise in southeast Queens, state Senator James Sanders and volunteers from the Richmond Hill/South Ozone Park Lions Club distributed free masks, hand sanitizer, face shields and educational material at the Richmond Hill Triangle, located on 133rd Street and Liberty Avenue.

The PPE distribution event came at a time when southeast Queens residents continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Richmond Hill leading the city with a 16.31 percent positivity rate and South Ozone Park following with a 15 percent rate.

“It is important that I continue to meet the needs of my constituents, whom I refer to as my bosses, because they elected me as their representative and it is my responsibility to serve them,” Sanders said. “We are fighting a terrible pandemic and the number of COVID cases in Richmond Hill are increasing so it is imperative that everyone has the masks, sanitizer and supplies they need to protect themselves. This is about saving lives.”

The personal protection equipment distribution was part of Sanders’ continuing efforts to combat the pandemic in his district. He will continue to give away PPE in areas of southeast Queens that have shown increases in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks.

The event was co-sponsored by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, District Leader Richard Davis, and Health + Hospitals Test & Trace Corps in partnership with the Richmond Hill Economic Development Council, with support from Sybil’s Bakery and Restaurant at the NYPD 106th Precinct.