Community Board 5 to host joint transportation and public transit committees meeting – QNS.com

Community Board 5 will host a joint virtual transportation and public transit committees meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Community Board 5, which encompasses Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and Glendale neighborhoods, will discuss some current capital projects, including a project to remove old paint, repair and repaint the M train structure from Fresh Pond Road to Wyckoff Avenue; the planned reconstruction of Wyckoff Avenue from Flushing Avenue to Cooper Avenue; and the planned reconstruction of the Grand Street Bridge Over Newtown Creek.

There will also be discussions of local freight rail issues, ideas for 2021 roadway resurfacing and a review of pedestrian traffic safety issues and requests.

The meeting will be conducted remotely and electronically by Community Board 5 committee members.

If members of the public have an issue to present to Community Board 5’s committees, the advisory board asks individuals to type a statement and send to qn05@cb.nyc.gov by 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22. If individuals are interested in viewing the meeting, Community Board 5 advises them to send a request for an attendee link to qn05@cb.nyc.gov by 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22.