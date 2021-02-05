Constructing the Mets' potential Opening Day lineup – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Less than two weeks out from the start of spring training and there is still so much left to address with the New York Mets.

Will they make one last huge splash and dole out a ton of cash for reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer? Will they pick up a natural center fielder like Jackie Bradley Jr.?

And what’s the deal with the universal designated hitter this year?

Question marks aplenty with few answers to supply. From an offensive or fielding-position standpoint, if the Mets made no more additions to their core, they still have a pretty foreboding lineup. The one big unknown that looms though is how everyone is going to fit. Not necessarily a bad problem to have if you’re second-year manager Luis Rojas, but it’s not an enviable position, either.

If you were to ask 100 Mets fans how they would trot out an Opening Day lineup, you could very well get 100 different answers — and there wouldn’t be many incorrect options, either.

But we decided to build an Opening Day starting batting order for the Mets based on how each of the club’s eight-best bats have performed over their careers at each spot in the lineup.

To gain consideration for each spot, a player had to accrue at least 50 career at-bats in said position. On top of that, we were also looking for the best, most even distribution of right-handed and left-handed hitters. Here is what we came up with:

2021 Mets batting order options

1st: Jeff McNeil, 2B (L)

AB R H HR RBI BA OBP SLG OPS 432 68 135 17 63 .313 .374 .507 .881

Other Options

AB R H HR RBI BA OBP SLG OPS Brandon Nimmo 548 101 143 24 60 .261 .384 .474 .859 Francisco Lindor 1,595 277 443 90 220 .278 .342 .518 .861 Michael Conforto 345 66 89 23 52 .258 .379 .504 .884

2nd: Pete Alonso, 1B (R)

AB R H HR RBI BA OBP SLG OPS 294 55 81 27 54 .276 .369 .609 .978

Other Options

AB R H HR RBI BA OBP SLG OPS Jeff McNeil 285 43 88 6 28 .309 .361 .467 .828 Francisco Lindor 716 95 204 24 86 .285 .337 .461 .798 Michael Conforto 235 47 65 14 38 .277 .376 .506 .882 JD Davis 169 24 46 7 14 .272 .363 .444 .806 Brandon Nimmo 68 10 16 2 7 .235 .350 .397 .747

3rd: Francisco Lindor, SS (S)

AB R H HR RBI BA OBP SLG OPS 809 132 243 24 103 .300 .358 .454 .812

Other Options

AB R H HR RBI BA OBP SLG OPS Pete Alonso 265 38 61 17 49 .230 .345 .472 .817 Michael Conforto 482 67 124 25 85 .257 .338 .490 .827 JD Davis 128 23 33 7 17 .258 .338 .484 .822 Brandon Nimmo 60 8 11 3 6 .183 .319 .383 .703

4th: JD Davis, 3B (R)

AB R H HR RBI BA OBP SLG OPS 80 16 26 6 13 .325 .396 .600 .996

Other Options

AB R H HR RBI BA OBP SLG OPS Pete Alonso 136 20 32 14 29 .235 .314 .588 .902 Michael Conforto 487 69 116 24 69 .238 .341 .448 .789 James McCann 252 38 65 12 40 .258 .320 .464 .784 Dominic Smith 147 18 41 5 28 0.279 0.323 0.503 0.826

5th: Michael Conforto, RF (L)

AB R H HR RBI BA OBP SLG OPS 223 40 67 16 40 .300 .380 .547 .927

Other Options

AB R H HR RBI BA OBP SLG OPS JD Davis 96 12 29 3 11 .302 .393 .448 .841 James McCann 186 27 46 6 19 .247 .303 .409 .712 Brandon Nimmo 55 10 10 1 5 .182 .377 .327 .704 Dominic Smith 104 10 20 3 12 0.192 .259 .337 .595

6th: Dominic Smith, LF (L)

AB R H HR RBI BA OBP SLG OPS 221 32 53 15 29 .240 .294 .489 .783

Other Options

AB R H HR RBI BA OBP SLG OPS Jeff McNeil 65 8 19 1 7 .292 .370 .415 .785 Pete Alonso 83 15 21 9 16 .253 .351 .590 .941 Michael Conforto 159 25 39 8 28 .245 .356 .484 .841 JD Davis 97 11 20 2 6 .206 .287 .320 .607 James McCann 372 33 77 9 39 .207 .267 .315 .581 Brandon Nimmo 95 17 26 2 10 .274 .430 .411 .840

7th: James McCann, C (R)

AB R H HR RBI BA OBP SLG OPS 693 57 170 19 80 .245 .294 .377 .670

Other Options

AB R H HR RBI BA OBP SLG OPS Jeff McNeil 56 8 21 3 10 .375 .507 .643 1.150 Michael Conforto 144 22 39 6 22 .271 .352 .458 .810 JD Davis 94 9 19 3 11 .202 .240 .340 .580 Brandon Nimmo 108 11 26 2 12 .241 .401 .352 .753 Dominic Smith 76 9 18 4 12 .237 .318 .487 .804

8th: Brandon Nimmo, CF (L)

AB R H HR RBI BA OBP SLG OPS 50 5 18 1 2 0.360 .407 .480 .887

Other Options