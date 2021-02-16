Cops seek duo who stole $9,000 from Middle Village deli – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for the duo who robbed a Middle Village delicatessen of $9,000 last month.

On Sunday, Jan. 17, around 11:20 p.m., two unidentified men broke into Andy’s Delicatessen, located at 82-12 Eliot Ave., by smashing through the deli’s back door, according to the NYPD.

The duo riffled through the shop before finding a safe that had around $9,000 inside it, cops said.

Grabbing the safe, the pair left the deli and hopped into a gray Mercedes-Benz C-series sedan, driving off westbound on Caldwell Avenue, according to the police.

Officers from the 104th Precinct recovered surveillance footage of the thieves from inside the restaurant, as well as footage of the pair as they fled in their car.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.