Duo stabs man during attempted robbery in Woodside: NYPD – QNS.com

The NYPD is looking for the duo who stabbed a man while attempting to rob him in Woodside on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man was walking home around 9:50 a.m. on Feb. 20, when he was approached by two men in front of 41-37 71st St., according to the NYPD.

The pair demanded the man hand over his money, cops said. Suddenly, one of thieves stabbed the 27-year-old in the stomach with a knife, according to the police.

The two men ran off southbound on 71st Street.

EMS personnel responding to the scene took the stab victim to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.