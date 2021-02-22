Quantcast
Duo stabs man during attempted robbery in Woodside: NYPD – QNS.com
Police & Fire

Duo stabs man during attempted robbery in Woodside: NYPD

Jacob KayeBy
0
comments
Posted on
Photo via Getty Images

The NYPD is looking for the duo who stabbed a man while attempting to rob him in Woodside on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man was walking home around 9:50 a.m. on Feb. 20, when he was approached by two men in front of 41-37 71st St., according to the NYPD.

The pair demanded the man hand over his money, cops said. Suddenly, one of thieves stabbed the 27-year-old in the stomach with a knife, according to the police.

The two men ran off southbound on 71st Street.

EMS personnel responding to the scene took the stab victim to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York