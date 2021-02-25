Quantcast
Douglaston LDC announces two pop-up food distribution events – QNS.com
Douglaston LDC announces two pop-up food distribution events

Starting this weekend, several northeast Queens organizations are collaborating on two pop-up food box distribution events for the community.

The Douglaston Local Development Corporation (DLDC) announced its sponsored Community Food Share distribution, a “neighbors helping neighbors” initiative happening on the first and last Sundays of the month beginning on Feb. 28.

DLDC partnered with Zion Episcopal Church and The Community Church of Douglaston along with La Jornada NY Food Pantry,  Councilman Paul Vallone and the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development.

Those who wish to donate non-perishable food items can do so at either Zion Episcopal Church or The Community Church of Douglaston during the distribution events.

To learn more, visit dougldc.org or see the flyer below.

 

