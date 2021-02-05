Gunmen storm Woodhaven home, terrorize family members in home invasion – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two armed gunmen who invaded a Queens home early on Friday morning and terrorized family members remain on the lam, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the home invasion occurred at about 2:50 a.m. on Feb. 5 inside a home on 89th Street near 86th Road in Woodhaven.

According to police, the two perpetrators — described only as Black men — broke through a basement window and got inside the residence. There, they confronted six people, displayed handguns and demanded money and jewelry.

Inside the home, authorities said, were four adults — three men, ages 18, 34 and 30; and a 28-year-old woman — and two children, a 10-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

Cops reported that the suspects restrained the adult residents and rifled through the residence. They obtained a key to a safe before fleeing the location in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to the incident. No serious injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the invasion can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.