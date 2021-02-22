Maloney's stimulus bills, including $70B for New York, head to House floor – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A package of bills advanced from the Oversight Committee to a full floor vote in the House of Representatives that could provide up to $23 billion in federal aid to New York state, according to Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney.

The package also includes direct payments to families as well as $23 billion to the state government and $12.7 billion to New York City to absorb the costs of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. About $8.8 billion for transit agencies in New York was approved through a different committee.

“We have many, many bills to pay at this point. We have a desperate need for federal aid in our city and our state and this is a package that we are passing next Friday from [Congress] to the Senate will do just that,” Maloney said in Union Square on Saturday. “This bill is the embodiment of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and it’s projected to provide over $70 billion to New York state communities, families, the city and [provide] rent relief.”