Three buildings evacuated after manhole explosion in Astoria – QNS.com

A manhole explosion rocked a busy Astoria street Tuesday afternoon, causing three buildings to be evacuated after firefighters detected elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

The fire, which began around around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and 31st Street, shook nearby buildings and sent large plumes of smoke into the air, according to videos posted to social media.

Giant manhole fire in Astoria. Just got off the train and this was the view 👀Best friend texted her whole apartment shook and roommate evacuated from gym right by it, they’re saying carbon monoxide is high and we live right here 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/oE7Lf3Eom7 — Bruce Brown Jr (@BruceBrownJr) February 9, 2021

FDNY units responding to the scene evacuated three buildings — 31-01 Broadway, 31-11 Broadway and 31-17 Broadway — near the site of the explosion, after emergency responders found elevated levels of carbon monoxide, according to the FDNY.

The fire was under control around an hour after the explosion, according to the fire department.

Con Edison responded to the scene and is investigating the incident, according to a company spokesperson, who noted that explosions like the one in Astoria are more common in the winter as snow melts — carrying salt and water into the manholes — and interacts with the copper wires.

Con Edison has not reported any power outages related to the explosion as of 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported as a result of the explosion.

This story was updated at 4:40 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Check back for further updates.