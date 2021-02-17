Survey: More than 90 percent of NYC restaurants can't pay rent as pandemic rages on – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Restaurant owners across New York City remain stuck in a kitchen nightmare that has nothing to do with the quality of their service.

A new survey from the New York City Hospitality Alliance puts the state of the eateries across the five boroughs into new dismal perspective, with 92 percent of respondents saying they could not make rent in December as restrictions on indoor dining were clamped down.

Data collected by the Hospitality Alliance shows that colder weather, and the months-long exclusion of indoor dining, had an impact on the finances of businesses — with similar results being tracked at 80 percent in June, 83 percent in July, 87 percent in August and 88 percent in October. The data was pulled from a pool of 400 respondents.

No matter how the decline in business is attributed, the alliance is begging state and federal lawmakers to provide $25 billion in federal relief and more indoor capacity until the COVID-19 pandemic slows to the point where restaurants and bars can operate at regular capacity.

“We’re nearly a year into the public health and economic crisis that has decimated New York City’s restaurants, bars and nightlife venues,” said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance. “While the reopening of highly regulated indoor dining is welcome news, we need to safely increase occupancy to 50 percent as soon as possible, and we urgently need robust and comprehensive financial relief from the federal government.”