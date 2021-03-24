Auburndale man dies in hospital weeks after crashing car in Rosedale – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 92-year-old man died this week, a little less than a month after he crashed his car while experiencing a medical episode in Rosedale earlier this month.

On Thursday, March 4, around 11:30 a.m., William Rosenblitt was driving northbound on Brookville Boulevard near 135th Avenue, when he began to suffer from a medical episode, cops said.

Rosenblitt, who was from Auburndale, veered to the right, mounting the sidewalk and hitting a tree, a telephone pole and a parked, unoccupied car before coming to a stop, according to the NYPD.

EMS personnel arrived to the scene to find Rosenblitt unconscious and unresponsive inside the car.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he died on Tuesday, March 23.