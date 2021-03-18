Cops seek duo who beat up and robbed woman inside Long Island City subway station – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for two people who attacked and robbed a woman inside a Long Island City subway station over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 13, around 3:45 p.m., an unidentified man and woman approached a 23-year-old woman inside the Queens Plaza subway station, according to the authorities.

The unidentified woman began to attack the 23-year-old, throwing her to the ground and stealing her iPhone, cops said.

The duo then walked quickly left the subway station and headed toward the nearby Queensboro Plaza subway station, according to police.

The 23-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital – Queens to be treated for injuries to her face and head.

Police describe the man as being between 25 and 30 years old, standing between 6 feet and 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black hat, blue jeans and a gray backpack.

The woman is also believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30 years old, according to the authorities. Police say she is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and glasses.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.