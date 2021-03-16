Cops seek man who fired two shots at Jackson Heights apartment building – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a man who fired two shots into an apartment building in Jackson Heights over the weekend.

On Sunday, March 14, around 3:50 a.m., an unidentified man casually walked into the courtyard of an apartment building located near 91st Street and 35th Avenue, according to the police.

The man pulled out a handgun, took aim at an apartment a few stories up and fired a shot, video of the incident shows.

After waiting a few moments, he took aim again and fired off another shot, according to the authorities.

While the first shot only hit the exterior of the building, the second went through a third floor apartment window, becoming lodged in the ceiling of the apartment, cops said.

Three people, including a 20-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman, were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. No one was injured as a result of the attack, according to the police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.