Cops seek man who stole cell phones from Ridgewood T-Mobile store – QNS.com

The NYPD is looking for a man who snagged two cell phones from a T-Mobile in Ridgewood earlier this month.

On Thursday, March 18, around 11:45 a.m., an unidentified man walked into the T-Mobile, located at 66-97 Fresh Pond Road, according to the police.

After scanning the store for a few moments, the man made his way a section of the store where phones were displayed, video of the incident shows.

He then took out a pair of scissors and cut the security wires attached to two phones, cops said.

With the phones in hand, the man ran out of the store and fled the location in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.