Cops seek shooter who fired multiple rounds into man in Arverne – QNS.com

Police are looking for the shooter who fired several rounds into a 29-year-old man in Arverne earlier this month.

On Sunday, March 14, around 1 a.m., a 29-year-old man was approached by an unidentified man outside of 348 Beach 72nd St., according to the NYPD.

The man took out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the 29-year-old, who was hit in his torso, buttocks, elbow and ankle, cops said.

The shooter then ran off northbound on Beach 72nd Street on foot, police said.

The 29-year-old was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was treated for his gunshot wounds and stabilized.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

