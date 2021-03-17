Quantcast
FDNY battles two-alarm fire in South Richmond Hill – QNS.com
FDNY battles two-alarm fire in South Richmond Hill

Firefighters battle a fire in South Richmond Hill on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A two-alarm fire broke out inside a South Richmond Hill home Tuesday evening.

The FDNY first got a call about the blaze inside a home located at 107-40 122nd St., around 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, March 16, according to the authorities. About 30 minutes later, the fire was elevated to a two-alarm fire, bringing 106 firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters battle a fire in South Richmond Hill on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

The inferno made its way to the top floor of the building and was placed under control around 7:45 p.m., according to the FDNY.

No one was injured during the fire.

The fire marshals will investigate the cause of the fire.

