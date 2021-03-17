FDNY battles two-alarm fire in South Richmond Hill – QNS.com

Firefighters battle a fire in South Richmond Hill on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
A two-alarm fire broke out inside a South Richmond Hill home Tuesday evening.
The FDNY first got a call about the blaze inside a home located at 107-40 122nd St., around 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, March 16, according to the authorities. About 30 minutes later, the fire was elevated to a two-alarm fire, bringing 106 firefighters to the scene.
The inferno made its way to the top floor of the building and was placed under control around 7:45 p.m., according to the FDNY.
No one was injured during the fire.
The fire marshals will investigate the cause of the fire.