Fire in Bayside commercial building sends two firefighters to hospital – QNS.com

A fire broke out inside a multi-story commercial building in Bayside Tuesday afternoon, sending two firefighters to the hospital.

The FDNY first got a call about the fire inside of 43-23 Bell Blvd., around 12:45 p.m., on Tuesday, March 9, according to the authorities.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and got the flames under control less than an hour later, around 1:30 p.m., the FDNY said.

Two firefighters were injured during the battle and taken to a nearby hospital.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.