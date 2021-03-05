Good Samaritan brings goat found on side of Queens highway to police precinct – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A good Samaritan brought Brooklyn’s 63rd Precinct an un-baaa-lievable delivery on March 1 — a baby goat they found on the side of the a Queens highway.

The kid was discovered Monday by a motorist in the borough, who then rode with the rescue to Brooklyn’s 63rd Precinct, said Police Department Spokesperson Detective Sophia Mason.

Police officers from the Marine Park stationhouse brought the goat to Animal Rescue and Control later that day — but not before a brief photo shoot with the kid they named Billy the Goat.

A concerned citizen brought Billy the Goat to the 63rd Precinct because he was roaming #Brooklyn streets So Officer Knepper took good care of him then he was off to @NYCACC for further care There won’t be any Goat puns here… they are BAAAA-d pic.twitter.com/zyfJHqTBts — NYPD 63rd Precinct (@NYPD63Pct) March 2, 2021

While it remains unclear just where the hitchhiking goat came from, it seems he will have a happily ever after. According to a post shared by the 63rd Precinct’s Twitter account, Billy — who now goes by Capricorn — is adjusting well to his new home at Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in New Jersey.

Officers said they were happy to hear the little guy is in a good place.

Goat Update@SkylandsSanct in #NewJersey GOaT this Capricorn aka Billy the Goat is doing great at his new home We couldn’t be happier

💙🐐 https://t.co/xp03mGahB0 pic.twitter.com/G9F2tLW2Wc — NYPD 63rd Precinct (@NYPD63Pct) March 3, 2021

Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue did not immediately return requests for further comment.

This story originally appeared on brooklynpaper.com.