Ozone Park, Howard Beach, Woodhaven Lions Club inducts its first members – QNS.com

More than 25 members were inducted to the newly founded Ozone Park, Howard Beach, Woodhaven Lions Club at the Ozone Park Deshi Senior Center on Tuesday, March 9.

The club is the first fraternal organization in Ozone Park since 1958, and the chapter will primarily focus on senior services because seniors are underserved in those communities.

Romeo Hitlall, president of the Richmond Hill-South Ozone Park Lions Club, was happy to see the support the new chapter received from the community, elected officials and the local precincts.

“I’m glad that they are focusing on seniors. It doesn’t just have to be in Ozone Park, Woodhaven or Howard Beach. It can be in the surrounding area. I’m very happy about that,” Hitlall said.

Mohammad Khan explained that the senior services will include ESL classes to remove language barriers, a senior food delivery service and outdoor activities once COVID-19 eases and people are vaccinated.

“I’m sure a lot of them want to come out, and they want to do something. They want to be part of the community,” Khan said.

Before the induction ceremony, members held a moment of silence for Donna Maucere, one of the founding members of the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, who passed away a few days ago. Sam Esposito, president of Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions Club, announced that Donna Maucere would be posthumously inducted as a family member of the Lions.

“She supported us financially. She supported us emotionally. She supported us endlessly, and anybody here who knows her knows what she did,” Esposito said.

Following the moment of silence, four young men were honored for their outstanding volunteer service with the Ozone Park Residents Block Association’s food pantry during the pandemic. Daniel Coffaro Hill, Sayed Hassan, and Pratyai Dey received certificates of recognition from Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Mayor Bill de Blasio, NY State Senators Joseph P. Addabbo and James Sanders Jr, Assembly members Pheffer Amato and Hevesi, Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez and Councilwoman Adrienne Adams. Thirteen-year-old Michael Cheng received an award for his exemplary work with the Ozone Parks Residents Block Association from former Assembly Member Mike Miller.

Richards and Rajkumar commended the quartet for their dedication to the community, ensuring that residents in need are taken care of.

“We should encourage them to continue to do what they are doing. You are an inspiration to many of the young people, whether you know it or not, and to our community,” Richards said.

“The young people, you are our future. It is so important to have young energy and leadership. I have always believed that,” added Rajkumar, who is a member of the Richmond Hill Lions Club.

NYPD Deputy Chief John Clune, the commanding officer of Queens South, and NYPD Captain John W. Costello, commanding officer of the 102nd Precinct, presented the young men with an award on behalf of de Blasio and Addabbo, respectively.

“Without the civic organizations that are there, we can’t do our job. It does make it a lot easier. We are moving forward with a lot of input from different communities. And these young men here, they are the future of our city. They are here making all of our lives better,” Clune said.

Captain Costello thanked them on behalf of the 102nd Precinct and praised them for their commitment, “At a time where most of young people are on social media, you guys are out there during the pandemic. Observing on your own the actual human condition of what people are going through and how difficult it is for a lot of us in this country.”

Before moving on to the induction and installation, Sam Esposito explained how vital it was to honor the young volunteers who work tirelessly to keep the food pantry running.

“It is important that these young kids who come here know that they are appreciated, that they are loved, and they are cared for. It’s a civic duty that we all have to give back for the greater good. And these four young men really do give back every week,” Esposito elaborated.

He then went on to point out the cultural diversity of the group that was about to be inducted into the Lions clubhouse.

“If you look around, you have every ethnicity and every religion sitting in this room. Fourteen months ago, this would have never happened in Ozone Park,” Esposito said and thanked everyone for putting their prejudices aside and come together as a community.

More than 25 residents from Cityline, Howard Beach, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park and Woodhaven were sworn in by 1st Vice Governor of District 20-K1V Anthony Cochran. He expressed how inspiring it was to see community members dedicate their time to help others and make a difference.

“It’s coming from all segments of society, so you have a lot to be proud of. I personally want to thank you for what you do and for what you are going to do,” Cochran said.

Richards, also a fellow Lion, congratulated all members and thanked them for their contribution to the borough and the community.

“We know this has been one of the toughest times in our lifetime. And I see hope. We are going to get through this time, Queens. I want you to know that. The sunlight is almost here,” Richards said encouragingly. “Even during this time of darkness when we have lost people from our communities to this pandemic. I want us all to remember tonight for us all to continue to stand together, for us all to look out for our neighbors. And this is what the Lions do. They serve with a lion’s heart.”