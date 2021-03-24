Queensboro Hill man dies after being shot in Woodside: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is investigating the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Woodside earlier this week.

On Tuesday, March 23, around 1 p.m., police got a call about shots fired in front of a Woodside Houses building, located at 3169 49th St., according to the NYPD.

Officers from the 114th Precinct arrived to find Elliot Clairborne unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, cops said.

Clairborne, who lived in Queensboro Hill, was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst by EMS personnel. The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.