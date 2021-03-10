Ridgewood man cuffed for deadly Brooklyn shooting linked to gang violence – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives cuffed a Ridgewood man on Monday a day after he allegedly shot a woman to death outside a Brooklyn catering hall on Sunday morning in an apparent gang-related incident, police reported.

Jose Ortiz, 26, of Madison Street, was booked in the 75th Precinct on charges of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Law enforcement sources said Ortiz allegedly opened fire outside the Celebration Events and Party Hall at 3443 Atlantic Ave. in City Line at about 6:30 a.m. on March 7.

Stephanie Munoz, 28, of Gates Avenue in Bushwick was one of the two victims hit by the gunfire, police said. She sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen, and later died of her injuries at Jamaica Hospital.

A second individual, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the torso. He was taken by private means to Woodhull Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

At this point in the investigation, police have not established a motive for the deadly shooting, or the connection between Ortiz and the victims. Sources familiar with the investigation believe the shooting was gang-related.

Additional charges against Ortiz may be filed pending the results of the ongoing investigation.