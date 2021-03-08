Together We Can Community Resource Center bridges the gap between food insecurity and community resources in Queens – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Together We Can (TWC) has helped supply food to close to 3,000 families in the western Queens neighborhoods of Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Woodside throughout the pandemic.

According to TWC, by focusing their efforts on specific communities, the organization has been able to complete both formal and informal assessments to have a better understanding of the needs of the communities they serve. TWC has developed creative programs that focus on providing access to community resources — food, mental health, education, youth engagement, etc. — in order to help reduce the resource gaps in western Queens.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, TWC launched its case management program in which the organization works with families to ensure that each receives the designated services they need. Through the Circle of Community Care, an innovative mobile case management program, TWC will provide food, clothing, health resource information, access to SNAP and more at the Corona Community Ambulance Corps, located at 104-38 47th Ave. in Corona.

According to a YouTube video promoting the 104th and Corona Food Pantry, 109,686 people reside in Corona and 65 percent of that population lacks food resources. Many volunteers came to aid TWC in providing the resources families needed.

“Two million New Yorkers are still facing food insecurity, and the impacts of the pandemic will continue to reverberate throughout hard-hit communities like Queens for months and years to come,” said Emary Aronson, Robin Hood’s chief knowledge officer and senior advisor to the CEO. “Unprecedented challenges call for unique solutions, and Together We Can has stepped up to the challenge with their dedicated volunteer network and holistic approach to providing emergency food.”

Together We Can Community Resource Center Inc. is a 501(c)(3), volunteer-led nonprofit that serves residents of Corona, Jackson Heights and Elmhurst with the mission to empower New York Residents by linking them to community resources and providing educational opportunities. The vision of TWC is to create a safe space, a community center in south Corona with culturally sensitive programs and educational opportunities to meet the needs of the working class in the diverse communities of these Queens resource-scarce areas of Corona, Jackson Heights, and Elmhurst.

To find out more, visit www.togetherwecanrc.org.