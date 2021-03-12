Two-alarm fire in East Elmhurst sends two to hospital – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A two-alarm fire inside a home in East Elmhurst sent two people to the hospital on Friday morning.

FDNY members first received a call about the inferno inside the two-story home at 26-33 98th St., around 10:50 a.m., on Friday, March 12, according to the authorities.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire quickly making its way through the home and upgraded their response, calling for a total of 106 uniformed FDNY members around 11:05 a.m., the fire department said.

Less than an hour later, around 11:50 a.m., firefights got the blaze under control.

Five people inside the home were hurt during the fire, though three refused medical attention. The other two people were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital. The fire department could not comment on the status of the patients.

The fire marshals will investigate the cause of the fire.