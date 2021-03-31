York College announces first ever virtual gala – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Dr. Berenecea Johnson-Eanes, president of CUNY’s York College, announced that she is thrilled to host the educational institution’s 2021 Foundation Board Annual Fundraising Gala, A Virtual Mosaic, in May.

Johnson-Eanes invited industry pros to the event to create a first-time virtual celebration, which will allow the college’s supporters to experience York up close and personal.

The purpose of the event is to raise funds to help students complete their education, student emergency fund grants, incoming students’ orientation and engagement, as well as the growth and development of York’s performing arts programs and newly renovated performing arts center.

The event will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. on May 1, with special appearances from Broadway director/producer Richard Jay-Alexander and program producer Ruby Locknar.

A Virtual Mosaic speaks to the unique composition of the students, faculty and staff that are a part of York College’s young, but rich history. Moreover, it is inclusive of the diversity of the community in which their campus sits in Jamaica.

The night will consist of special guests, history, honorees, performers and stories. The event will begin with a live pre-cocktail reception, followed by the mainstage event and finally, the live post-show VIP party.

“We are excited about our Saturday night ‘dress-up affair,’ during which there will be many ways to help York achieve its fundraising goals, including auction items and unique experiences,” Johnson-Eanes said.

This year’s honorees for the gala will include Elena Borstein, Thomas J. Grech, Reverends Floyd H. and Margaret Elaine M. Flake, F. Carlisle Towery and Susan Deutsch.

This year’s event chairs are Jeremy Weinstein and Ronald Brinn, and event community co-chairs include Jacqueline Arrington-Pinkard, Dr. Collin E.M. Brathwaite, Simone-Marie L. Meeks, Dr. Shirley Ostholm Hinnau and Mike Nieves.

For tickets and more information, visit yorkmosaic.givesmart.com and follow CUNY York College on social media to stay up to date with the event.