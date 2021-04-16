Cops seek duo who punched and robbed man in Briarwood – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for two thieves who attacked and robbed a man in Briarwood earlier this week.

On Tuesday, April 13, around 3:30 p.m., a 45-year-old man was walking near 85th Road and 84th Drive, when he walked by two unidentified men, according to the police.

After the 45-year-old walked past them, one of the unidentified man tapped the other’s arm, video of the incident shows. Suddenly, one of the men walked up behind the 45-year-old and punched him in the back of his head, according to the NYPD.

The attacker than reached into 45-year-old’s back pocket and grabbed the victim’s wallet, which had $70 in cash and multiple credit cards inside it, cops said.

The duo then ran off northbound on 84th Drive.

The 45-year-old was taken Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Police say one of the suspects was last seen wearing a black mask over his face, a yellow hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and black sneakers. The other suspect was last seen wearing a black mask over his face, a mauve hooded sweater, black pants and white sneakers, according to the authorities.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.