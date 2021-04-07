Cops seek man behind Ridgewood bank robbery – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a bank robber who made off with nearly $5,000 from a Ridgewood bank on Tuesday.

According to the authorities, the unidentified man walked into Chase Bank, located at 6067 Myrtle Ave., around 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, and handed a bank teller a note demanding cash.

The man then told the teller that he had a gun, cops said.

The teller handed over $4,800 in cash and the robber fled in an unknown direction, according to the police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.