Quantcast
Cops seek man behind Ridgewood bank robbery – QNS.com
Police & Fire

Cops seek man behind Ridgewood bank robbery

Jacob KayeBy
0
comments
Posted on
Police are looking for the man who allegedly robbed a Ridgewood bank on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

Police are looking for a bank robber who made off with nearly $5,000 from a Ridgewood bank on Tuesday.

According to the authorities, the unidentified man walked into Chase Bank, located at 6067 Myrtle Ave., around 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, and handed a bank teller a note demanding cash.

The man then told the teller that he had a gun, cops said.

The teller handed over $4,800 in cash and the robber fled in an unknown direction, according to the police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York