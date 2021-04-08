Cops searching for Astoria package thief – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a man who stole a package after breaking into an Astoria apartment building last month.

Authorities say that on Wednesday, March 10, around 5:30 p.m., an unidentified forced open the front door of an apartment building near 30th Street and Broadway.

Once he was inside, the man made his way to the lobby, picked up a package and left, cops said.

The package belonged to a 39-year-old woman who lived in the building and contained beauty products and a watch, according to the police.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a black hood, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.