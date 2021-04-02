Cops seek woman who stabbed man while riding the train in Broad Channel – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a woman who stabbed a man while riding the subway in Broad Channel earlier this week.

Police say that on Tuesday, March 30, around 8 a.m., a 54-year-old man was riding a Manhattan bound A train near the Broad Channel subway station.

As the train pulled into the station, he became embroiled in an argument with an unidentified woman, cops said. The woman then pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the man several times in his arm and torso, according to the NYPD.

She then got off the train at the Broad Channel station and fled to the street, according to the police.

EMS personnel arrived to the station and took the man to St. John’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police could not confirm what the dispute was about.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.